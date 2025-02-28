Azerbaijani parliament discusses key reforms in constitutional court and education laws

By Qabil Ashirov



On February 28, 2025, a series of important matters were discussed at the Azerbaijani Parliament session. One of the main topics was the proposed increase in the age limit for the judges of the Constitutional Court. The discussion centered around a proposed amendment to the "Law on the Constitutional Court," which suggests raising the age limit for judges from 70 to 75.

The draft law also includes a provision that, once a Constitutional Court judge reaches the age of 75, they will continue to serve until a new judge is appointed, but no longer than six months.

Another significant topic discussed was the legislative amendments related to individuals studying on a paid basis in the liberated territories. The amendments, which were included in the session's agenda, also cover changes to the "Law on Education" and the "Vocational Education Law."

Under the new proposal, students from the liberated territories who are enrolled in state, municipal, or private vocational education institutions for the 2025/2026, 2026/2027, and 2027/2028 academic years will have their tuition fees covered by the state budget during their education at these institutions.

The initiative is in line with President Ilham Aliyev's directives, which are aimed at increasing employment opportunities in the liberated territories. On December 13, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the "Action Plan for Increasing Employment Opportunities in the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024-2026." This plan includes a series of measures to be implemented between 2024 and 2026, focused on vocational training and education for those resettling in these regions.

The proposed legislative changes are a part of this plan, ensuring sustainable employment and the formation of necessary human resources in the liberated areas. According to the current legislation, there was no specific regulation for state-funded tuition fees for vocational education in the liberated territories. The new law would provide the legal framework to ensure that citizens resettling in these areas will receive financial support for their vocational education.

Additionally, a new mechanism has been established to combat domestic violence and ensure the safety and rights of victims. This change is part of the amendments made to the "Law on the Prevention of Domestic Violence."

Bahar Muradova, Chair of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children’s Affairs, shared insights at a briefing regarding the first meeting of the "Monitoring and Coordination Group for Preventing Domestic Violence," which was established based on a relevant decision by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Muradova highlighted that the new mechanism will strengthen the coordination between state bodies, allowing for more effective monitoring and response to domestic violence. This step is considered a significant advancement in the legal and institutional framework for addressing domestic violence in Azerbaijan.