Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Alain Simonyan, continues to entertain the audience with his theatrical monologues. This time, standing before the next "European partners" in Yerevan, he decided to once again perform a monologue in the genre of "the whole world is against us."

Simonyan tried to present Armenia as a poor and unhappy victim that everyone owes something to, but for some reason, no one gives anything. He thanked the European parliamentarians for "condemning" Azerbaijan, lamenting how Yerevan was suffering from the "occupation of a sovereign territory" and "vandalism."

But let's examine Alain's main arguments one by one:

He talks about the "destructive war unleashed by Azerbaijan." Um, who unleashed the 30 years of Armenian occupation? Or is that "different"?

The "forced displacement of one hundred thousand Armenians," which the Armenian speaker laments so much, is actually a consequence of the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands, which Yerevan prefers to remain modestly silent about. And how violent can the resettlement of people who moved to Armenia on their own be? It was so violent that NO ONE WAS INJURED.

His argument about the "occupation of the sovereign territory of Armenia" is even funnier. It's very interesting here. If Armenia is talking about "occupation," let it first define its borders. Do you even have them? Especially before the completion of the delimitation work.

Simonyan plays an old record, but even today, even as the host of the event, the Europeans listened to Alain, nodded, but did so politely — and for show. And the funny thing is, even Simonyan understands this perfectly well. But he continues to repeat this tiresome routine.