Mine blast victim's health improves after injury in Khojaly

By Qabil Ashirov



The condition of Na?? ?manov, a participant in the Garabagh war who was injured by a landmine, is currently stable, Azernews reports, citing his brother, Siyavu? ?manov.

Siyavu?, his brother's treatment continues at the Barda Treatment and Diagnostic Center, and it is expected that he will be discharged soon for outpatient care.

Siyavu? also provided insight into the incident.

“A few days ago, Na?? decided to visit the areas where his relatives had fallen as martyrs. His goal was to inspect the area where our father and brother were martyred and choose a location for their memorial plaque. On the day of the incident, the weather was snowy, and he lost his way, which led him to step on a landmine,” he said.

It is worth recalling that on February 21, Na?? ?manov, a resident of Agdam, born in 1963, stepped on a mine in the Ulubaba village area of Khojaly. As a result of the explosion, one-third of his lower right leg, including the calf area, had to be amputated.

Na?? ?manov hails from the village of S?rxav?nd in A?dara. In 1991, his father and brother were brutally killed by Armenians. Na?? served as a platoon commander during the First Garabagh War and was later discharged.