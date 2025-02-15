Head of Presidential Administration introduces new Chairman of Board of “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration to staff

By Akbar Novruz



Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, introduced Rufat Mahmud as the newly appointed Chairman of the Board of the “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration to the staff.

Addressing the event, Samir Nuriyev highlighted that, thanks to the initiatives of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Icherisheher, reflecting Azerbaijan’s ancient architectural heritage, history, and culture, was granted the status of a historical and architectural reserve in 1977.

He emphasized that Icherisheher has always been a priority for President Ilham Aliyev. The establishment of the “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration under the Cabinet of Ministers by the President’s order on February 10, 2005, was a crucial step in preserving and transmitting the historical complex to future generations.

Recalling that Icherisheher was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, Nuriyev noted that in 2009, with the support of Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a Master Plan for its conservation was developed by local and international experts and approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Over the years, significant progress has been made in preserving historical and architectural monuments, conducting research, and developing tourism infrastructure. Nuriyev underlined that these efforts demonstrate the leadership’s strong commitment to preserving Icherisheher’s rich history and culture.

Expressing confidence in the continued dedication of the administration, Nuriyev conveyed President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions to the staff and wished success to Rufat Mahmud in his new role.