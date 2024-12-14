TODAY.AZ / Politics

Heydar Aliyev Foundation provides drinking water to Rwandan school

14 December 2024 [11:17] - TODAY.AZ

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has made a significant contribution to solving the drinking water crisis in Africa by supplying a school in Rwamagana, Rwanda, with clean water, Azernews reports.

As part of the Foundation's "Development of Education and Culture in African Countries" project, a water well was dug at the school, providing approximately 3 tons of drinking water per hour.

Prior to this, the local community relied on rainwater for their water needs.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the school during her trip to Rwanda.

During the visit, students learned about Azerbaijan and enjoyed tasting traditional Azerbaijani dishes.

