Speaker Gafarova meets with Belarusian PM

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko during her official visit to the Republic of Belarus, Azernews reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

Appreciating the last month as the month of Azerbaijan-Belarus cooperation, the Prime Minister said that during this period there was a sufficient intensity in mutual visits between the country's officials. According to him, the visit of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to Azerbaijan, the visit of the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan to Belarus, as well as the visit of the Chairman of the Milli Majlis to Belarus against the background of the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission held in Minsk, is an indication of the high level of our relations, besides making very important contributions to the development of relations between our countries.

The role of high-level relations between the heads of state in the development of relations between the two countries was specially emphasized at the meeting. It was reported that the tasks of the heads of state on the expansion of our relations are successfully carried out by the relevant state institutions.

It was noted that the official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the Republic of Belarus in 2018, including the state visit of President Alexander Lukashenko to Azerbaijan last month and the documents signed during these visits gave a special impetus to our relations. It was recalled that up to now, about 150 documents covering political, economic, social, humanitarian, scientific-technical and regional cooperation issues have been signed between Azerbaijan and Belarus, which created a solid legal basis for the development of bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko expressed his satisfaction that the relations between our parliaments are at a high level in accordance with the spirit of relations between our countries, and noted that this visit of the Chairman of the Milli Majlis will make an important contribution to the further expansion of relations at the parliamentary level.

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova informed about the meetings held within the framework of the visit. It was reported that within the framework of the visit, views were exchanged on many areas of cooperation between our countries. In particular, there were useful discussions on further deepening of relations in the field of legislation. It was noted that in order to make an even greater contribution to the relations between our countries, joint activity in the field of legislation, including further deepening of cooperation between parliamentary committees, is appropriate.

Informing the other party about the achievements of Azerbaijan during the period of independence, the Chairman of the Milli Majlis said that after the National Leader of our people, Heydar Aliyev, came to power in our country at the insistence of our people, Azerbaijan has embarked on the path of development. The foundations of the economic and social development of the country have been formed. The oil strategy implemented under the leadership of the Great Leader has opened up great opportunities for our country. Currently, under the successful leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is making great achievements in all directions.

Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko also said that Azerbaijan has made great progress during its independence.

During the conversation, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova gave information about the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions. It was brought to attention that the concepts of "smart city" and "smart village" are applied in these works, and renewable energy sources are used. The agreement reached regarding the participation of Belarusian companies in the restoration works was highly appreciated.

It was emphasized at the meeting that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus in economic and commercial fields is developing dynamically, and there are good opportunities to achieve even higher results in agriculture, the processing industry, and a number of other fields.