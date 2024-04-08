George Dick commemorates Azerbaijan-Israel relations anniversary with sharing post

By Ulviyya Shahin

"The opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in Israel is an indicator of the increasing strength and closeness of Baku-Tel Aviv relations."

Azernews reports that this was noted by Israel's ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Dick, in his post commemorating the 31st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

"Today, on April 7, we celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Azerbaijan. Just a year ago, we celebrated the opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in Israel. This stage underscores the growing strength and closeness of our relations. Here's to a future filled with even brighter prospects for our friendship!" the diplomat wrote.

It is worth noting that on December 25, 1991, Israel officially recognized Azerbaijan's independence, becoming one of the first countries to do so. The following year, diplomatic relations between the two countries were established. In 1993, the Jewish state opened an embassy in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission in Israel was established at the end of 2022 and began its activities in March 2023.