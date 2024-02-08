Uzbekistan's President makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

On February 7, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The President of Uzbekistan congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the presidential election, and wished him new success in his presidential activities for the further development of the country and the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan. Shavkat Mirziyoyev once again emphasized the importance of the country`s achieving significant successes and liberating its lands from occupation under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his attention and congratulations.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state expressed their confidence that friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries would continue to develop and bilateral cooperation would be further strengthened. They also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral ties and future contacts.