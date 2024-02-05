We are very grateful for invitation to elections, says CIS Secretary General

Abbas Ganbay

"The invitation to the presidential election in Azerbaijan is an indicator of confidence in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) as an organisation," CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said in his address to journalists, Azernews reports.

According to the Secretary General, the observation of the preparations for the presidential elections last week shows that everything was planned, calm, organised, and, most importantly, in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan.

The mission to observe the CIS presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan has been operating in the country since January 17. The mission is in close contact with the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as other structures responsible for organising the elections.

"We are very grateful for the invitation to the elections. This invitation shows confidence in us. Of course, we want to justify this trust. In addition, I must recognise that it is a great responsibility because we are expected to make an objective assessment of the elections. We have a common goal: the elections should be organised in such a way that voters—citizens of Azerbaijan—have the right to freely express their will," Lebedev stressed.