Georgian prime ministerial candidate pledges to contribute to peace in South Caucasus

Georgian government programme "For Building a European State" presented by Prime Ministerial candidate Irakli Kobakhidze states that Georgia will continue its efforts to promote peace, cooperation and stability in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports, citing Georgian media,

"Efforts to promote peace, co-operation and stability in the South Caucasus will be continued. To this end, it is necessary to strengthen successful cooperation with neighbouring partner states, develop bilateral relations in all spheres," the programme says.