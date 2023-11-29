Delegates of the international conference visited Shusha

Abbas Ganbay

Delegates of the international conference held in Baku on the theme "Heritage of Qizilbash in Azerbaijan: in the footsteps of history" have traveled to Shusha, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

On the way, the guests witnessed acts of vandalism and destruction committed by Armenian invaders in Garabagh during the 30-year occupation and large-scale creative work carried out in the post-war period.

The employee of the Shusha State Reserve Department informed the guests in detail about the history of the creation and development of Shusha, which is one of the most important cities of Azerbaijan and is considered the musical centre of the Caucasus. In response to questions of the guests, it was also informed that during the occupation years, Armenian vandals destroyed historical architectural, cultural, and religious monuments of Azerbaijanis in the city in order to erase the historical traces of Azerbaijanis.

The guests visited the square where the shot sculptures were installed, the house of Khurshidbanu Natavan, Khan Gizi Spring, Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, the mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif, visited Ganja Gate, Shusha Fortress, and Jydir Duzu Plain.

At the meeting with Aydin Karimov, special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, information was given about the reconstruction works being carried out in Shusha and holding large-scale events in Azerbaijan's cultural capital.