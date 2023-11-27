27.11.2023
17:57
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
Azerbaijani MoD presents review of last week events [VIDEO]
26 November 2023 [15:40]
TODAY.AZ
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has presented a review of the events of last week.
Footage:
