800 new weapons being developed in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is currently working on more than 800 new weapons, Azernews reports, citing Defence Industry Minister Madat Guliyev telling at an interview with journalists.

"Azerbaijani-made weapons were used in anti-terrorist operations. In general, weapons of the latest technology were used in these anti-terrorist activities," Minister adds.

The Minister also noted that more than 30 states have applied to Azerbaijan for the purchase of weapons. Madat Guliyev emphasized that after 2020, the demand for weapons produced in Azerbaijan increased and the main reason for this was Azerbaijan's historic victory.

"Up to 30 countries have applied to us for the purchase of weapons, and this number is increasing. The United States is also buying weapons from us," he added.