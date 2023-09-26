Azerbaijani authorities hold another meeting with Armenian community representatives in Khojaly

On September 25, 2023, another meeting between Ramin Mammadov, the point person for contacts with ethnic Armenian residents of Garabagh, with representatives of Armenian residents of Garabagh was held in the city of Khojaly.

During the meeting, which was held in a constructive environment, appreciation was expressed with the steps being taken to resolve the issues discussed in Yevlakh on September 21, especially the provision of humanitarian aid, fuel and restoration of electricity supply in the short term.

Ramin Mammadov, who is responsible for contacts with ethnic Armenian residents of Garabagh, provided information about the measures to be taken at the next stage. It was noted that lone and elderly residents of Armenian origin who were found in some residential areas were being provided with first aid and were provided with medical assistance. It was suggested that conditions be created for representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to meet with such persons, hand them over to their family members or relevant medical institutions.

Agreement was reached on organizing a meeting of the working group led by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev on the solution of social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues with relevant representatives dealing with utility, health and other civil services in the area, including the city of Khankendi, in order to determine the directions of further action. The sides also agreed to set up a joint working group for this purpose.

It was also suggested that healthcare services in the field hospital to be established near the city of Khankendi or in the direction of Khojaly should be jointly organized by medical staff of Azerbaijani and Armenian origin. It was also proposed to establish a mobile food supply service by Azerbaijani and Armenian service personnel.

The sides expressed their readiness to provide necessary medical assistance to persons suffering from chronic diseases or are in need of special surgery.

In addition, the sides emphasized the importance of establishing joint mobile medical teams consisting of medical workers of Azerbaijani and Armenian origin, providing services to lone people in remote villages.

The proposal to organize visits of civil society representatives and social activists of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region to Baku or other cities of Azerbaijan was emphasized. It was noted that such initiatives were important in terms of creating a civil society dialogue platform, as well as implementing confidence-building measures.

An agreement was reached to hold the next meeting soon in order to discuss the results of the work done and determine further steps.