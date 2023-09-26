Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign documents in Nakhchivan [VIDEO]

Following the groundbreaking ceremony for the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, a ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Türkiye documents has been held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the "Protocol of Intent on the Kars-Nakhchivan railway project between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye".

Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev and Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of the Republic of Türkiye Mehmet Özhaseki signed the “Cooperation agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on the construction of residential buildings, a primary school, a kindergarten and a cultural center in the Kahramanmaras province of the Republic of Türkiye”.

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar signed the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in the field of transmission of electricity generated from renewable energy sources in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye."



