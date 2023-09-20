MoD: Only legitimate military targets are being incapacitated by Azerbaijan Army Units

On September 19, the Ministry of Defense held a briefing for media representatives, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

Head of the Press Service, Colonel Anar Eyvazov, at a briefing said: "The local anti-terrorist activities carried out by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region continue successfully.

During the anti-terrorist activities, more than 60 combat positions of the Armenian armed forces formations passed under the control of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces. Moreover, more than 20 combat vehicles, 40 artillery installations, 30 mortars, 6 'Martira' electronic warfare (EW) stations, and 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, and other military-purpose equipment belonging to the Armenian armed forces formations were destroyed.

The information spread in some Armenian social media resources about the firing of civilian objects by the Azerbaijan Army Units is provocative disinformation. The aim here is to harm the image of the Azerbaijan Army and create a misconception about local anti-terrorist activities in the international community. From the videos that are shared on the official website and social media accounts of the Ministry of Defense, it is clear that Azerbaijan Army Units strike only legitimate military targets.

In the course of the local anti-terrorist activities carried out in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, it was repeatedly observed that the Armenian armed forces formations to avoid being targeted by the Azerbaijan Army Units deployed various purpose armored combat equipment and firearms in residential areas, and at the same time involved civilians in military-purpose facilities.

As it is known, the armament of the Azerbaijan Army has high-precision weapons and military equipment that meets the most modern requirements. The fulfillment of tasks on destroying military facilities targeted by the Azerbaijan Army’s professional servicemen by the use of these weapons was stopped in many cases due to the detection of civilians at a military facility.

We reiterate that only long-term firing points, combat equipment and military infrastructure used for military purposes are incapacitated and neutralized as a result of high-precision fire, despite the fact that formations of the Armenian armed forces deploy combat equipment in or around human settlements.

Videos related to the mentioned facts have been regularly presented to the public and will be presented in the future.

We call on the formations of the Armenian armed forces stationed in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan to lay down their weapons and surrender. We also recommend civilians in the area to stay away from them and not to provide them with any help. Advisory notifications are delivered through loudspeakers and other technical means.

During the briefing, a video was shown to media representatives.