Azerbaijani FM opens Azerbaijan Room in Geneva

The opening ceremony of the “Azerbaijan Room” has today been held at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, as well as representatives of the host countries in Geneva, attended the event.

Addressing the event, the Azerbaijani FM and the UNOG Director-General said that the room would contribute to the fruitful activity of the office.

The room, featuring up-to-date equipment, enables the hosting of meetings and presentations. The design of the room features various national elements, including photos depicting Azerbaijan’s rich nature and history, as well as the elements of Shabaka, Azerbaijani traditional stained glass technique. Moreover, the Garabagh carpet, and Azerbaijani musical instruments essential for the Mugham were highlighted.

The project was implemented with the support of Azerbaijan’s permanent representative office to the UN and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.