Inter-Parliamentary Working Group urges Canadian Parliament not sour ties with Azerbaijan

The Canadian Parliament should be watchful of Armenia's inflammatory statements, publicly affirm its support for the peace process, and refrain from acting in a way that might damage these connections, the Working Group for Azerbaijani-Canadian Inter-Parliamentary Relations said, Azenews reports.

"We, the Working Group for Inter-Parliamentary Connexions between Azerbaijan and Canada, strongly deplore the latest statement made by the so-called ‘Canada-artsakh Friendship Group’ in the Canadian Parliament.

The statement made by the above-mentioned parliamentary group contradicts the norms and principles of international law whilst also coming across as a manifestation of sheer disrespect for the sovereign rights of Azerbaijan.

Another regrettable point is that this statement was made on behalf of a ‘friendship group’ of the Canadian Parliament focusing on a friendship a fictitious entity – an entity, in other words, which simply does not exist.

While Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale reconstruction and building works in her territories liberated from occupation as well as endeavouring to ensure peace and security in the region, the separatist elements holding the ethnic Armenians in our Garabagh Region hostage and the revanchist forces supporting them, as well as Armenia itself and the patrons of all these parties are working relentlessly to render the above-mentioned efforts fruitless.

Azerbaijan appointed a special representative to negotiate with the ethnic Armenians living in Garabagh and to facilitate the reintegration of this population into the Azerbaijani society. In particular, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has guaranteed the protection of the cultural, religious, educational, and municipal rights of the ethnic Armenian residents in the Garabagh Region of Azerbaijan.

We regret having to mention that the separatist clique entrenched in the Garabagh Region ignores Azerbaijan's proposals and has even blocked the Aghdam-Khankendi Road in order to prevent the implementation of the aforementioned proposals, whilst also preventing delivery of the food aid sent to Garabagh Armenians by the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society.

One of the proposals openly put forward by Azerbaijan is that if the Aghdam-Khankendi Road is opened, the Lachin Road will also be brought into working condition. This proposal has been confirmed not only by Azerbaijan but also by the international partners and in recent discussions held under the auspices of the United Nations Security Council.

The self-styled separatist regime nestled in the Garabagh Region of Azerbaijan is a tool used to cover up Armenia's occupation of sovereign territories of Azerbaijan and the ethnic cleansing currently supported by Armenia.

Not to mention the unfortunate statement made in the Canadian Parliament, the very presence of the aforesaid group in the Canadian legislature is contrary to Canada's position on foreign policy and the norms and principles of international law. We believe that this phenomenon is wrong and can only be referred to with deep regret.

The Parliament of Canada ought to be vigilant about such provocation statements by Armenia and openly stand up in defence of the peace process in our region and promote friendly relations between our parliaments, and disallow acts damaging our relations to take place within its walls."