Emergency ministers of OTS visit Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader

The participants of the 2nd meeting of the Ministers on Disaster and Emergency Management of member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to the National Leader, architect, and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The ministers laid a wreath at the tomb of the National Leader.

The participants also put flowers at the grave of the National Leader`s wife, prominent ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The ministers then visited the Alley of Martyrs and commemorated the martyrs who died for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The meeting was organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Affairs and is being held on September 6-8 at the Baku International Exhibition and Conference Center. The event was attended by ministers from member and observer countries of the OTS. The international training program scheduled for May 2023 involves the participation of rescue forces in the OTS's emergency management agencies.

