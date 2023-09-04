President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Captains Regents of Republic of San Marino

|
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Captains Regents of the Republic of San Marino Alessandro Scarano and Adele Tonnini, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
Excellencies,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and good wishes to you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of San Marino – Republic Day.
On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of San Marino everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan