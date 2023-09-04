Action held by ethnic Armenians in Tbilisi fails

A group of ethnic Armenians living in Georgia and mostly citizens of this country wanted to hold an action in the Avlabari quarter of Tbilisi on September 2 under the name "Support for Armenians living in Garabagh". However, 30-40 people, including children, participated in the action and their attempt failed, Azernews reports.

The action participants' appeal to local Georgians and guests of the city went unanswered.

Thus, Armenians could not get support from local Georgians or tourists. No one wanted to join the action, and on the contrary, questions like "Don't you have any other work?" were addressed to Armenians.

After that, the ethnic Armenians left the area by simply taking a commemorative photo.

It should be noted that some Armenians who took pictures of the action took their children for a walk. Even they called the action a toy meeting.

The chairman of the Congress of Georgian Azerbaijanis, Huseyn Yusubov, who seriously criticized the organizers and patrons of the action, said that the participation of 30-40 people in the action showed that this was not an action, but just a neighborhood meeting. Armenians have already lost their ability to hold an action. They have already understood that Garabagh is Azerbaijan!



