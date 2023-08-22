Army prevents another attempt by illegal Armenian armed formations in Azerbaijani territory

On 21 August, from 07:05 to 07:20, illegal Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, tried to install long-term fortifications in front of the Azerbaijani army positions. towards Khojaly district, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

As a result of urgent measures taken by the units of our army, the works were immediately stopped.

Besides, from 09:30 to 10:10 hours, from the positions located in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha and Yukhari Zaghali settlements of Basarkachar district, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the positions of our army located in the direction of Zaylik and Bazirkhana of Kalbajar district with firearms of a different caliber.

Our agencies have taken response measures in these directions.