Body of Ukrainan Chargé d'Affaires in Armenia found in Sevan (Goycha) Lake

The body of Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine in Armenia Oleksandr Senchenko was found in Sevan (Goycha) Lake, Azernews reports that information about the diplomat's death was confirmed to European Pravda by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

According to the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia, on August 13 at 20:17, the crisis management center of the Gegharkunik Regional Rescue Department received information that the rescuers on duty at the 2nd public beach of Sevan Lake found a citizen 25 meters from the shore, who disappeared while swimming. Rescuers swam to the indicated place, pulled the citizen from a depth of about 1.5 m, and delivered him to the shore in a motor boat. Ambulance workers recorded the death of a citizen.