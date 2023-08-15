Ombudswoman calls on international organizations to react Armenia's aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Ombudswoman calls on international organizations not to remain indifferent to Armenia's policy of inciting acute hatred toward Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The statement reads:

"It is known that the environment of intolerance and hate speech are among the factors that are the main threat to ensuring human rights. At present, the dissemination of statements threatening Azerbaijanis and threatening them with death, the widespread use of offensive language, and inciting hatred on ethnic grounds are the result of the intolerant attitude that Armenia has created towards Azerbaijan over the years.

We regret to inform you that the steps taken by Armenia against Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis for this purpose not only do not subside but have recently become even sharper. We emphasize that a number of statements in support of the baseless propaganda of Armenia, which serves to disorientate local and international public opinion, serve not to ensure a just peace between the two countries, but to foment a conflict.

In this regard, we once again emphasize the importance of establishing peace in the region, we call on the ruling circles of Armenia, influential human rights organizations, and human rights activists to respect the requirements of international law and contribute to the prevention of hate politics by adopting a position of justice.

It should be noted that materials reflecting the results of the Azerbaijani-phobic policy of Armenia are regularly monitored and brought to the attention of international organizations."