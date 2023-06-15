June 15: when history of Azerbaijan's victories begins - to National Salvation Day [VIDEO]

Azerbaijan celebrates National Salvation Day on June 15. In 1993, the same day, national leader Heydar Aliyev, who returned to Baku at the calls and insistent demands of the people, was elected chairman of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This day went down in the history of the country as the Day of National Salvation. Milli Majlis (parliament) of the country in June 1997 declared this day a public holiday.

The people of Azerbaijan at different stages of their history heroically overcame many hardships and difficult trials. There were many fateful moments in our history - and there were individuals who made history. The clearest example of such a person who turned the history of Azerbaijan upside down is national leader Heydar Aliyev, whose name is the founder of today's independent, strong Azerbaijan.

National Salvation Day is not just a holiday in the calendar for the Azerbaijani people, it is a day of great social, political and historical significance. The National Leader played an exceptional role in preserving the Azerbaijani statehood. He relied on the trust of the people, at the same time becoming a support and protection for the Azerbaijani people.

Azerbaijan, which received a historic opportunity to restore its independence at the end of the 20th century, soon faced the threat of losing this independence. The crisis of power in the country reached its peak in June 1993, the republic was engulfed in chaos and anarchy. The confrontation, which almost escalated into a civil war, became not only a direct threat to our independence, but even to our existence as a state.

All this was due to the fact that at that time the state was headed by people who did not have leadership qualities, who were not able to evaluate political events, predict the future, and even find a way out of ordinary situations. All they were interested in was personal gain and the struggle for power. The country was inevitably moving towards disaster.

At that turning point, and at that vital period, the Azerbaijani people needed a leader with an exceptional mind and great political experience with a decisive character. The continued Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the aggravated political situation every day and the deteriorating social situation of the population led to the return of Heydar Aliyev to the leadership of the country.

The Azerbaijani people believed that it was Heydar Aliyev who was the only person capable of leading the country that had just restored its independence out of a difficult situation. So, on June 9, 1993, national leader Heydar Aliyev, who answered the call of the people, returned to Baku. And on June 15, 1993, Heydar Aliyev was elected chairman of the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan and took on the mission of saving the people. On that day, independent Azerbaijan embarked on the path of its development.

Over the following years, Azerbaijan literally revived: Heydar Aliyev managed to achieve a ceasefire in the zone of the former 'Nagorno-Karabakh' conflict. Moreover, thanks to the determination and visionary policies of the national leader, the historic "Contract of the Century" was signed, and the revival of the national economy began. Our country has a professional regular army. In addition, Azerbaijan has become active in the foreign diplomacy. All this led to the fact that gradually, step by step, our country was formed as an independent, strong and developing state.

Today, our country faces even greater goals and plans. Every passing day brings Azerbaijan even closer to these goals. Today, the leading world circles openly admit that Azerbaijan, along with becoming the most powerful country in the region, is increasing its political weight on the world stage day by day.

Thanks to Heydar Aliyev, a solid foundation was laid on which, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, today's Azerbaijan was built - a victorious country, a leader in the region in absolutely every respect. A country which all world forces recognize and stand by it. A country that a national leader would be proud of.