First ladies of Azerbaijan and Turkiye visit DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and First Lady of the Republic of Turkiye Emine Erdogan have familiarized themselves with the activity of the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity in Baku, Azernews reports.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev informed the first ladies about the Center.

The main goal of the Center, which was established at the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, is to help unleash and develop the creative potential and other skills of talented people with disabilities, including family members of martyrs, persons with war-related disabilities and their children, orphans and children deprived of parental care, low-income families, and to provide them with social and psychological support.

The first ladies toured the center's audio-recording studio, floristics and landscape design studio, metal and wood carving studio, carpet weaving, sewing, weaving and embroidery studio, music studio, ceramic studio, fine arts studio and a library.

The first ladies were presented with gifts.



