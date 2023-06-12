Delegation of Alat Free Economic Zone visits Turkiye

With the organizational support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkiye, the delegation led by the Chairman of Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) Valeh Alasgarov visited the cities of Ankara and Istanbul, Azernews reports.

The purpose of the visits is to promote the Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as inform Turkish companies about the zone and attract them.

Within the framework of the visit, meetings were held with influential institutions such as the Middle East Industrial and Trade Center Organized Industrial Zone, Ankara Chamber of Commerce, Ankara Chamber of Industry, Istanbul Chamber of Industry, Turkish Exporters Assembly, Foreign Economic Relations Organization and Marmara Group Foundation. In the meetings, the package of fiscal and non-fiscal privileges offered to investors in the Alat Free Economic Zone, the strategic geographical position of the AFEZ, ready-to-use internal and external infrastructure, and industrial land plots equipped with engineering and communication systems and transport and logistics centers were discussed. Detailed presentations were made. At the same time, during the visit, negotiations were held with a number of Turkish companies, and issues of future potential cooperation were discussed.