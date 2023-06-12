Parisian City Council is totally disrespectful to Armenian PM: story behind provocation

By Akbar Hasanov

Funny news came from the capital of France. On June 5, the Paris City Council unanimously adopted a resolution "On the provision of emergency assistance to the "people of Artsakh" and the Karabakh people who have found refuge in Armenia." This is stated in a message circulated on the page of the Armenian Embassy in France. It's already fun. What followed was even more fun.

But before assessing the scale of the stupidity of the provocateurs, let me remind you that since 1975 Paris has been both a city and a department, led by the Paris mayor at the head of the Paris Council, which meets 11 times a year, whose public sessions last up to two days. The mayor of Paris, as you know, is Anne Hidalgo. I will once again remember about it below, but for now I will point out the tricks of the members of the Paris City Council.

As you see, they believe that some "illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan" took place. Amazing logic from the capital of the country, where the police regularly and brutally suppress protests of citizens dissatisfied with the pension reform of President Emmanuel Macron. The Parisians only blocked the streets of their native city, but they were dispersed with all the special means available to the police. And here Azerbaijan is accused of "illegal blocking" ...literally, of itself.

The reality is that there is no Lachin corridor, but the Lachin road. It is located all over the world, including France, the recognized territory of Azerbaijan, which has the right to establish BCPs and any other inspection points on its territory. We did not install the Azerbaijani chckpoint in Armenia! But members of the city council of Paris "do not notice" such details.

They continue to replicate the Armenian lie that "the 120,000 inhabitants of 'artsakh' are cut off from the rest of the world." And this is despite the fact that the absence of the mythical "artsakh" has been proven many times over. Even Armenia, for all the years of occupation of Azerbaijani lands, did not recognize him. Or does the city council of Paris put itself above the official Yerevan in this matter?!

And so it turns out. Indeed, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was forced to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh economic region and enclaves. That is, the leadership of the Republic of Armenia officially announced that the so-called "artsakh" project turned out to be a bursting soap bubble. But even the position of Nikol Pashinyan is ignored in the Paris City Council.

In addition, they indicate that by this resolution, the members of the city council give the mayor of Paris the authority to call on other administrative-territorial units of France and foreign AIMF member cities to join this urgent support initiative, the purpose of which is to support the Karabakh Armenians who have found refuge in Armenia, and the delivery of food to the population of Karabakh through a humanitarian convoy.

Against the backdrop of the scale of the stupidity of the authors of this provocative text, it is even inconvenient to recall such a "trifle" as the artificial inflating of the real number of arns living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan. It will be much more interesting to watch how this clowning eventually ends. After all, it is not enough to collect something in France and send it to Armenia. We also need to make sure that everything collected will reach the Karabakh economic region.

We remember what scandals took place in the ranks of the world Armenians due to the fact that tens of millions of dollars collected for the Karabakh Armenians disappeared without a trace. Weapons sent to the Karabakh separatists from around the world during the 44-day war also disappeared. So, here, too, it is necessary to monitor the situation, allowing the final cries of the Karabakh Armenians, who did not wait for the help that the Paris City Council promises to collect and send.

Finally, as I promised, I will return to Madame Hidalgo, who has been breathing unevenly not only for the Republic of Armenia, but also for the Karabakh separatists for a long time. She, I remember, promised to visit the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, visiting the Armenian population of this region of our country. But somehow everything will not be decided by Madame Hidalgo on this voyage. And he does it right.

After all, it is much easier to declare readiness to give up on Khankendi than in reality to carry out in this direction. Tea, this Frenchwoman is not Ruben Vardanyan, to travel in the car of Russian peacekeepers, hiding in piles of dirty linen. So we see another French provocative number, which in reality will not change anything in the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and in the fate of the Armenians of the Karabakh economic region of our country.