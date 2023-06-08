European companies sell electronic products to third countries, from where they are then re-exported to Russia, said a State Department spokesman.

Azernews reports, citing reliable sources that Jim O'Brien, head of the Office for the Coordination of Sanctions of the State Department, believes that the supply of microchips and key electronic components to Russia, which the West tried to block with sanctions, has returned to the level before the beginning of 2022, and a number of countries are helping the Russian Federation in this. including post-Soviet ones. The European edition of the newspaper Politico wrote about this.

O'Brien believes that European companies sell electronic products to third countries, from where they are then re-exported to Russia. We are talking about microchips, processors, electronic circuit boards that are necessary to create modern weapons systems.

As one of the key countries that contribute to the circumvention of sanctions, the State Department names Armenia.

Earlier, the influential publication The Economist accused Armenia of similar acts .