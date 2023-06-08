Azerbaijan, Italy mull defense issues

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the Main Department for Military-Technical Support Agil Gurbanov, who is on a visit to Italy, has met with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

Both sides exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in military, military-technical and military educational fields, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

The sides emphasized the importance of mutual visits in terms of developing relations based on strategic partnership between the two countries.

Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov was also present at the meeting.