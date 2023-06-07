King of Thailand sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

King of Thailand Rama X Vajiralongkornhas sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to express my sincere felicitations and best wishes for your good health and happiness as well as for the peace, success and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and her people.

Maha Vajiralongkorn

King of Thailand