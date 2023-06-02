Deputy Amir of Qatar sends letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

TODAY.AZ / Politics

Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar, Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the anniversary of your country’s Independence Day, I want to express to you my warm greetings and congratulations, coupled with my best wishes of continued well-being and success to Your Excellency and further prosperity and progress to your brotherly people.

With my highest consideration,

Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani

Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar

