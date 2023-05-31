Rishi Sunak on importance of Azerbaijan in guaranteeing energy security of Europe

The role of Azerbaijan in ensuring the energy security of Europe is very important.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said this in his address to the participants of the Baku Energy Week, which was read out by British Prime Minister's trade envoy for Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson during the opening ceremony of the event, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan's role as a reliable energy partner is important on the global landscape. By committing to increase natural gas supplies to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027, Azerbaijan is already significantly contributing to strengthening Europe's energy security," the appeal says.