King of Bahrain sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Excellency President Ilham Aliyev,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in my name and in the name of the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain, I am pleased to present to Your Excellency our sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness.

We pray to God Almighty to grant your Excellency abundant health and happiness, and to bless the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan with further progress and prosperity.

I willingly assure Your Excellency of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa,

King of the Kingdom of Bahrain