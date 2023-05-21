Azerbaijani delegation attends spring session of NATO Parliamentary Assembly

The Azerbaijani delegation including Milli Majlis members and Azerbaijan’s mission to NATO has attended the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Luxembourg, Azernews reports.

The event brings together delegations from 31 NATO member states, as well as delegations of partner countries.

The session features discussions on developments in Ukraine, re-shaping of transatlantic economic relations and sustainability, food and energy security, conflicts and other topics.

The session is scheduled to be held on May 19-22.



