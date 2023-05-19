Azerbaijan represents at Association of Caribbean States summit

Rena Murshud

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov took part in the 9th summit of the heads of state and government of the Association of Caribbean States, held in Antigua (Guatemala).

According to Azernews, in the embassy, within the framework of the event with the participation of high-ranking representatives of more than 35 countries, Mammad Talibov met with the President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei.

During a short conversation, Ambassador Mammad Talibov conveyed to Alejandro Giammattei the greetings of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and expressed gratitude for inviting our country to participate in the event.

The head of the Guatemalan state, in turn, asked to convey his greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

As part of the event, Ambassador Mammad Talibov also held bilateral meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala, Mario Bucaro, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama, Janahina Tewani, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica, Arnoldo Andre. At the meetings, an exchange of views took place on the continuation and expansion of the existing relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries in bilateral and multilateral formats.

At the meeting with the Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States Rodolfo Sabonga, gratitude was expressed for inviting Azerbaijan to take part in the event, it was brought to the attention that our country is ready to expand ties with this association and its member states. The Secretary General highly appreciated the fact that Azerbaijan is participating for the first time in the summit of the heads of states and governments of the association, noted the interest of the Caribbean countries in the further development of relations with Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the Antiguan Declaration was adopted at the summit chaired by the President of Guatemala.

To recall that the Summit of the ACS is the most important meeting of the organization – held periodically at the very highest level, facilitating the convergence of Heads of State and/or Government or their High Level Representatives from the entire Membership of the organization, being Member States, Associate Members, Founding Observer Organizations, Observer Countries, Social Actors, Observer Organizations, as well as Specially Invited Guests from other International and Regional organizations.

All meet in culmination of prior technical discussions and preparation, to reaffirm and recommit to the organization’s goals, objectives and plan of action that would benefit the peoples of the region that is the Greater Caribbean.

Integral to Summit proceedings, is the discussion of regional and global affairs, more specifically as they relate to regional cooperation on the focal areas of the Association, viz: Sustainable Tourism; Trade Development and External Economic Relations; Air and Maritime Transport and Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Summit caucus or retreat allows for the conscientious examination and analysis of these issues and/or problems faced by the region and to further stimulate collaborative and concerted action.

Also an integral part and highlight of the Summit, is the adoption and signing of the Declaration, whereby regional Leaders reaffirm, commit and instruct for the successful undertaking of proposed policies, positions and actions outlined in the document.