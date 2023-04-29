Azerbaijani Ombudsman appeals to world community due to civilians killed in Tartar mine explosion

Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva appealed to the world community in connection with the death of civilians as a result of a mine explosion that occurred in Azerbaijan's Tartar district, the Office of the Ombudsman told Azernews reports.

"The mine terror and the policy of hatred towards Azerbaijanis carried out by Armenia at the state level lead to the murder of innocent people. It is with deep regret that I inform you that 3 civilians were killed as a result of a mine explosion that occurred on April 28 of this year on the territory of Azerbaijani village of Talish of the Tartar district. May the Almighty rest the souls of our compatriots who have become victims of another act of mine terror in Armenia. I express my deep condolences to their relatives and friends," the statement reads.

The statement reminded that for almost 30 years, Armenia, grossly violating the norms of international humanitarian law, has planted hundreds of thousands of mines on Azerbaijani lands.

"Since the signing of the tripartite statement from November 10, 2020, about 300 people have become victims of mines, 54 of whom died. But, despite all this, Armenia not only evades providing accurate maps of the mines that it has installed on our territories, but also continues to pollute our liberated territories with mines through sabotage groups," said the statement.

The Office said that discovery of 2021 Armenian-made anti-tank and anti-personnel mines during the investigation of recent mine incidents is further evidence of Armenia's continued policy of provocation in the post-Karabakh war period.

It also pointed to the absence of a serious influence of the world community and relevant international organizations on Armenia in connection with mine terror in recent years.

"Despite repeated demands, our country has not yet been provided with accurate mine maps, which ultimately leads to mine explosions and numerous casualties, severe injuries and disability. In this regard, once again addressing the world community, I urge you to support the demand of our country to provide accurate mine maps in order to eliminate the mine terror of Armenia, which is a source of serious danger to the life and health of people, and to take effective measures against Armenia, which continues to violate the requirements international humanitarian law," the statement of the Ombudsman said.