Azerbaijan’s MFA: We call on Armenia to stop its attempts to distort decision of International Court of Justice

By Azernews
“We strongly reject the Statement of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Armenia dated April 23, 2023, on the measures taken by Azerbaijan to
establish a border checkpoint at the starting point of the Lachin-Khankandi
road on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border,” said Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign
Affairs as it commented on the statement of Armenian Foreign Ministry dated
April 23 on the establishment of the border checkpoint by Azerbaijan at the
starting point of the Lachin-Khankendi road.
"The
statement of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia is another attempt to intervene in
the internal affairs of Azerbaijan and is unacceptable. Besides not
contributing to peace and stability in the region, such statements by the
Armenian side, interfering in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, lead to
increase of tension.
The
legitimate decision and step by Azerbaijan to establish a border checkpoint in
its sovereign territory is in line with all principles and norms of
international law. It is known that as a result of the meetings in Prague and
Sochi, to which the Armenian side often refers, Armenia declared its
recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Deriving
from this, Armenia must accept and respect the right of Azerbaijan to ensure
control over the entry to and exit from its territory.
The
establishment of this checkpoint is a legitimate and national security decision
adopted in the situation when following the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 and
contrary to the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, the Armenian side still
continues military provocations against Azerbaijan, the road is used for
illegal activities, transportation of weapons, ammunition and landmines, as
well as the rotation of Armenia’s servicemen. At the same time, on April 22,
the transfer of two military-purpose container houses and convoy of military
vehicles of Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan and the activities of
Armenia to build a military infrastructure at the nearest point to the territory
of Azerbaijan at the starting point of the Lachin-Khankandi road, were the
factors that led to moving forward with this decision.
Regarding
the unfounded claim that Azerbaijan violated the obligations under the
Trilateral Statement, we would like to remind the Armenian side that the
Armenian leadership, at the highest level, confirmed that this country was not
given any function by the Trilateral Statement on the regulation of the traffic
on the Lachin road. Against this background, it is illogical and contrary to
the stated position that the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, as a party to the
Trilateral Statement, calls the step taken by Azerbaijan unacceptable.
According to the Trilateral Statement, Azerbaijan has the obligation to
guarantee the security of the movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo through
the Lachin-Khankandi road. This obligation also includes the prevention of
misuse of the Lachin road. Also, the establishment of a border checkpoint at
the starting point of the road does not create changes in the traffic regime on
the road.
Ensuring
the border security, which is beyond the scope of the Trilateral Statement, is
a prerogative of the Government of Azerbaijan, and a necessary condition for
national security, state sovereignty, and the rule of law.
The
absurd claim that the establishment of the border checkpoint is aimed at
“ethnic cleansing” is unfounded and unacceptable. We reiterate that there are
appropriate conditions for transparent, safe and orderly passage of local
Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan in both
directions.
This
statement by the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, which has boycotted the peace
talks, testifies to its intention to use this event as a pretext to undermine
efforts to resume negotiations.
We
recommend the Armenian side to abandon such provocations, to take a responsible
approach to the efforts establishing relations with Azerbaijan on the basis of
the principles such as territorial integrity and sovereignty of both countries,
and to take a constructive position instead of hindering peace negotiations
under various pretexts. At the same time, we call on Armenia to put an end to
its attempts to make the international community an instrument for its smear
campaign, as well as to distort the well-known decision of the International
Court of Justice for this purpose," the ministry added.