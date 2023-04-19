Elnur Enveroglu

The information about the accusation of Baroness Caroline Cox over bribery, corruption and racism, in the political circle of Great Britain, is known to everyone. At the same time, another peculiar aspect of Cox was revealed - her great passion for human murder. Baroness Cox is also fond of recounting such atrocities. Why not…? After all, this skill also brought her from the nursing profession to politics...

A senile Cox, who spoke very nonchalantly about the Khojaly genocide, still angered the public with her inhuman features. Mrs. Baroness notes that during the Khojaly Genocide, she was directly among the Armenian vandals, her blood brothers in Karabakh - in short, Baroness Cox is a living witness of Khojaly and a number of Armenian atrocities.

“I have repeatedly visited Nagorno-Karabakh during the war of the 1990s and can testify about the events in Khojaly.”

This is what she has admittedly stated at the during the debates in the House of Lords of the British Parliament on the oral request of Lord Flyte, addressed to the government in connection with the events in Khojaly.

Cox says the Armenians notified the Azerbaijanis about the attack on Khojaly and asked to evacuate the population trying to convict the Azerbaijani side over the atrocities committed by Armenians.

Cox also resembled her Armenian brothers in telling false tales. Appropriating other people's land, inventing false claims and justifying oneself - all this is a legacy left to Cox from Armenians. s used by the Azerbaijanis to launch missiles in the direction of Khankendi, where Armenians have been, in fact populated since the late XIX centuries. Speaking with such claims, Cox either considered the politicians sitting in the British Parliament to be idiots, or tried to cover up their lies by abusing their ignorance. Despite the fact that there are enough visual evidences about the massacres in Khojaly, Baroness Cox, who has devoted her life to the Armenian people, shamelessly made such claims.

In another speech, Baronees exposes her lies. The so called British politician of Armenian origin who first talks about missile strikes, then talks about warning civilians prior to assaulting of Armenian aggressors in Khojaly.

“They gave advance notice of the offensive and asked the Azerbaijanis to allow civilians to evacuate, which the Azerbaijanis did not,” she said.

Being a deputy speaker of the House of Lords from 1985 to 2005 Cox has al. She was Founder Chancellor of Bournemouth University; Chancellor of Liverpool Hope University from 2006-2013 and is a “Hon” – obviously, and not surprisingly for her racist activities.

As it has already been presented in the previous publish about Cox, her humanitarian work takes her to conflict and post-conflict zones, in particular, the Armenian called so-called “Nagorno Karabakh” or more clearly saying Azerbaijan’s war-torn Karabakh region.

Publications include Cox’s Book of Modern Saints and Martyrs (with Catherine Butcher); This Immoral Trade: Slavery in the 21st Century, with John Marks and The Very Stones Cry Out, The Persecuted Church: Pain, Passion and Praise, with Benedict Rogers.

Two biographies have been published by Monarch/Lion Hudson: The Baroness Cox: Voice for the Voiceless, by Andrew Boyd and The Baroness Cox: Eyewitness to a Broken World by Lela Gilbert.

And finally, we should note that this article is not intended to perpetuate and make famous Cox and pro-Armenians like her. These are just to present such funny heroes as role models for future generations. Perhaps today, people like the Baroness can call their crimes different names without being ashamed of being liars and hypocrites. But among future generations, a person with a fear of justice will definitely be ashamed of the traces left by people like Cox...

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ deputy editor-in-chief, follow him on @ElnurMammadli1