Azerbaijani Defense Minister off to Kazakhstan

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov left for an official visit to Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The minister was invited by his Kazakh counterpart Col-Gen Ruslan Zhaksylykov.

Within the framework of the visit, the ministers plan to discuss the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational fields and other issues of mutual interest.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were established on August 30, 1992. The Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan was opened on January 9, 1993, and the Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan on March 1, 2004.

The two countries closely cooperate in various sectors of the economy. Around 160 companies with Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan in the industry, construction, trade, agriculture, transport, and services, and Azerbaijani companies are also represented in the Kazakh market.