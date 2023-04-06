Azerbaijani naval forces hold drills under 2023 training plan [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani army’s naval forces have conducted raiding drills under the training plan for 2023, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

The drills were carried out in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

The main objectives of the drills are to organize the raid service, improve marine skills, and ensure interoperability between the ship crews.

Azerbaijan undertakes drills regularly to strengthen the combat readiness of its military personnel.

The drills also seek to strengthen servicemen's interaction and combat coordination during operations, as well as to improve commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.



