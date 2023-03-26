South Azerbaijanis hold large rally in Brussels

South Azerbaijanis living in Europe took part in the rally under the "March of Freedom and Justice" slogan in Brussels in front of the building of the European Parliament, Azernews reports.

Participants came from France, Germany, the UK, Scandinavian countries, Benelux countries, etc. The main motto of the rally is "Freedom! Justice! National Government!".

The participants demand that the Iranian regime respect the rights of the country's multi-million Turkic population, stop the information attack against Azerbaijan in the Iranian media, and release thousands of Iranian Azerbaijani Turks who became the victims of the mullahcratic regime.