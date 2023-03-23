Police confiscates Kalashnikov assault rifle in Aghjabadi disctrict resident

As a result of the operation-search measures carried out by the officers of the Agjabedi District Police Department, a "Kalashnikov" machine gun was discovered from a resident of the district.

Azernews reports, citing the Barda regional group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs that Fuzuli Atakishiyev, a resident of Aghjabadi district who is suspected of illegally acquiring and keeping weapons, was arrested. A technically functional and fully operational "AK-74" machine gun, a case belonging to that weapon and 10 cartridges of 5.45 caliber were found and taken from him.

A criminal case has been initiated in the Aghjabadi Police Station regarding the fact, and F. Atakishiyev has been placed under preventive detention by the court's decision.