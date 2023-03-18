President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Novruz holiday

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Novruz holiday.

Dear compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on Novruz holiday and extend my wishes for a spring mood, good health and success in your future endeavors.

The Novruz holiday, which has very ancient roots in the land of Azerbaijan, is a sacred gift of our ancestors to present generations. Passing the test of time and leaving indelible traces in people’s memory over the centuries, this holiday has penetrated the depths of the spiritual world of our people since ancient times and played an important part in the formation of our traditional values. The rich inner world of our great-grandfathers, their wise philosophy of life and bright dreams about the future are fully embodied in the spring holiday.

The Novruz holiday, which represents sublime human feelings and has a rejuvenating power, paves the way for sincere relations between people, strengthens the feelings of friendship, mercy and kindness, and contributes to a harmonious development of our society around a single ideology. Novruz traditions, which we consider an integral part of our national existence and protect from external influences, are an expression of our respect for our spiritual wealth and, at the same time, our valuable contribution to the treasure of human culture.

The large-scale projects being implemented in our ancient lands for which our deeply revered martyrs gave their lives, the extensive construction work and the life being revitalized with the return of our people to their native lands, add a special atmosphere and symbolic meaning to the arrival of spring to the Land of Fire this year.

I am sending my holiday greetings to our fellow compatriots who live far from our country, whose hearts beat with love for Azerbaijan and who welcome this spring together with us.

I do hope that this remarkable holiday brings new joy, abundance and prosperity to every home and household.

Happy Novruz!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, March 17, 2023