Azerbaijani president: Multiculturalism & tolerance among primary state policy priorities

“Along with being fundamental values reflecting our people`s way of life, multiculturalism, and tolerance are also among Azerbaijan`s primary state policy priorities,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to Pope Francis on the occasion of his Election Anniversary.

“Mosques, synagogues, and churches open side-by-side in our country, where people of different religions and faiths have lived in an atmosphere of amicability and mutual esteem for centuries, is our historic achievement. The telling indication is that the Catholic community in Azerbaijan always enjoys excellent attention and care,” the head of state said in his message.