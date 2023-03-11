Final day of X Global Baku Forum kicks off

The third and final day of X Global Baku Forum has kicked off, Azernews reports.

Topics such as "Western Balkans in the EU Context"; "The Search for Peace, Stability and Development in the Middle East and Beyond"; "Geo-strategic Importance of Africa: Opportunities and Challenges"; "Youth Speaks, We Listen" will b e discussed during today's session.

With the organizational support of “the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), Azerbaijan's Baku is hosting its 10th Global Baku Forum under the motto “The world of today: challenges and hopes” on March 9-11, 2023.

The X Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.