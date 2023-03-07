Kazakhstan builds school in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli district

Qabil Ashirov

On March 7, the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kurmangazy Center for the Development of Children's Creativity, which will be built and donated by the Republic of Kazakhstan, was held in the liberated city of Fuzuli, Azernews reports.

The special representative of Azerbaijan’s President for the Karabakh economic region Emin Huseynov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serjan Abdikarimov, the Chairman of the executive company "BI-Group" Holding Aydin Rahimbayev and other authorities attended the event, which was held in accordance with the road map of the art school.

According to the project, the art school will be located in the city of Fuzuli with a total area of 1.5 ha. The construction area of the school will be 2708 sq.m., and it will consist of a 2-storey building, with 300 students each. Here, it is planned to organize education in the art of singing, carpet making, sculpture and jewelry arts, music and painting classes, as well as graphic design training for students.



