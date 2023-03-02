TODAY.AZ / Politics

President: Azerbaijan is currently considering setting a particular national Sustainable Development Goal

02 March 2023 [12:14] - TODAY.AZ

“Azerbaijan is currently considering setting a particular national Sustainable Development Goal,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery in Baku.

“Azerbaijan sees a direct link between SDGs and demining since mines slow down the reconstruction process in the liberated territories and the return of former internally displaced persons. Azerbaijan actively promotes the initiative of launching the 18th SDG on demining. We invite NAM countries to support this initiative,” the head of state added.


