President Ilham Aliyev: We call on France to apologize for its colonial past and bloody colonial crimes and acts of genocide

“NAM always strongly supported the unquestionable sovereignty of the Union of Comoros over the island of Mayotte, which continues to be under the colonial rule of France. As reflected in fundamental NAM documents, we call on the French Government to respect the rights of the New Caledonian people and other peoples in French overseas communities and territories,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery.

“The French-administered territories outside Europe are nasty remains of the French colonial empire. We also call on France to apologize and admit its responsibility for its colonial past and bloody colonial crimes and acts of genocide against NAM member countries in Africa, South-East Asia and other places,” the head of state underlined.