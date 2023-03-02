Azerbaijani Foreign Minister eyes NAM agenda & embassy attack with Iran, bilateral ties with foreign bodies

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a number of meetings with foreign officials within the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement on the fight against COVID-19, which is being held today in Baku.

According to Azernews, in this vein, the Azerbaijani minister and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari discussed the agenda of the NAM Summit, as well as issues arising from the treacherous terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran.

During the meeting, Bayramov emphasized the importance to identify the perpetrators, organizers, and orderers of the fatal attack and to punish them accordingly.

Noting once again the importance of fulfilling the obligations arising from the "Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations", the official pointed out that it is the responsibility of the receiving party to ensure the protection of the buildings of diplomatic missions and their employees from all kinds of attacks.

The minister stressed that the details of the terrorist attack and the video recording are being studied by Azerbaijan, and the investigation in this direction is underway. He also underlined the necessity for Iran to answer a number of Azerbaijan’s questions related to terrorism.

Furthermore, the foreign minister met with Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri.

The sides discussed the implementation of the ECO's strategy and programs during Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the organization, the promotion of the "ECO-2025" views, as well as cooperation within the ECO framework.

Additionally, the Azerbaijani official briefed his interlocutor on the country’s priorities during the chairmanship of the ECO, which will be carried out under the motto “Green Transition and Interconnections”, as well as planned events in the country, and the fulfillment of other obligations as the chairman of the organization.

J. Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan has established strong cooperation with a number of ECO member states, and carried out joint activities on international platforms, including within the Non-Aligned Movement.

Moreover, Jeyhun Bayramov and Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) António Vitorino exchanged views on international migration issues, as well as on prospects for the development of further collaboration in this field.

The foreign minister noted the importance Azerbaijan attached to the development of relations with IOM and stressed that as a result of successful policies and institutional reforms carried out in this area, issues are effectively regulated in the country.

Minister Bayramov spoke about the restoration and construction work carried out in the liberated territories of the country.

The sides also discussed the participation of IOM in activities to support refugees and internally displaced persons, and the possibilities of joint cooperation in this area.

In turn, A.Vitorino welcomed the work done in Azerbaijan in the field of migration management and expressed the organization’s readiness to continue supporting the Azerbaijani government in this area. He also underlined that the establishment of a regional training center of the organization is an important step.